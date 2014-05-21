FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2014 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale threw about a 20-pitch bullpen session Tuesday with no problems and could be activated to start against the Yankees this weekend. Sale went on the disabled list April 22 with a left flexor strain after going 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings in his first four starts. “It went well,” White Sox pitching coach Don Cooper said of Sale’s bullpen. “Now we have to decide what to do and where to do it.” White Sox manager Robin Ventura did not rule out Sale starting against the Yankees. “He could,” Ventura said. “It’s too early to say. We’ll see how he’s feeling.”

RHP Andre Rienzo struck out a career high eight in six innings and held the Royals to two runs on five hits to improve to 4-0 in six starts. “The execution that we were looking at in spring training was there,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s getting there and getting ahead and giving us a chance. He’s been sharp. He’s been giving us a chance.”

RHP Matt Lindstrom went back to Chicago on Tuesday to have his injured left ankle checked further and for a MRI, and it appears it may be awhile before he will be able to close out a White Sox game.

3B Conor Gillaspie is hitting .440, 12-for-26, in his past seven games after going 3-for-4 with a triple on Tuesday. He is 8-for-15, .533, against the Royals this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
