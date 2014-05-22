LHP Chris Sale will come off the disabled list Thursday and start against the Yankees. It will be his first start since April 17 when he threw a career high 127 pitches against the Red Sox and complained of soreness the next day. He went on the disabled list with a left flexor strain. “It’s big,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said having Sale back in the rotation. “A guy like him you get a pretty good feeling that you’re going to win. He’s proven that. With everything he’s gone through, it feels good.” Ventura said Sale will likely be on a 100-pitch limit against the Yankees. Sale is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA in four starts, while holding opposing hitters to a .168 average. “It’s been a long time,” Sale said. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to. It’s been longer than I expected. I think it was just our taking time and not rushing back before the rehab process (was completed), to come back at 100 percent.” Several pitchers have required Tommy John surgery this season, so the White Sox took a cautious approach in bringing back the 25-year-old two-time American League All-Star. “You look around the league and it’s scary,” Sale said. “There are a very high number of pitchers that have gone down. That (cautious side) has played into it. I didn’t want to be a part of the statistics.”

LHP Jose Quintana dropped to 2-4 with the 3-1 loss to the Royals on Wednesday night, yielding three runs on eight hits and a walk. He is 1-4 in his past eight starts, while being supported with only 15 runs during that stretch. “The others pitched good too,” Quintana said. “I like to compete. One time I think it’ll change. I think next time it’ll be better for me. I don’t get frustrated. I only have control to pitch a good game.”

RHP Frank Francisco was designated for assignment to make roster room for LHP Chris Sale, who will come off the disabled list Thursday. Francisco did not retire a Royals batter while giving up a run on two hits, a wild pitch and a walk on Tuesday. He had a 12.27 ERA in four relief appearances after having his contract purchased May 10 from Triple-A Charlotte.

INF Jeff Keppinger was placed on waivers for the purpose of granting him his unconditional release. Keppinger was designated for assignment May 14.

RHP Matt Lindstrom is scheduled to have left ankle surgery Friday to repair a torn sheath. The recovery time is estimated at three months. Lindstrom limped off the mound Monday night after attempting to track down a ninth inning bunt by shortstop Alcides Escobar. He returned to Chicago the next day for further examinations and a MRI of his ankle, which detected the tear.

RHP Ronald Belisario logged his first save Tuesday since May 31, 2013, at Colorado. Manager Robin Ventura said Belisario would be his closer with RHP Matt Lindstrom on the disabled list and expected to be out three months with an ankle injury that will require surgery Friday. Right-handers are hitting just .209 off Belisario in his career.

RHP Scott Carroll will be going to the bullpen with the return of LHP Chris Sale to the rotation. Carroll is 1-3 with a 6.49 ERA in five starts, while opponents are hitting .368 off him. He has allowed 42 hits in 26 1/3 innings.