LHP Chris Sale was dominant in his first start since April 17 for the Chicago White Sox in a 3-2 victory Thursday night against the New York Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale, coming off a five -week stint on the 15-day disabled list for a muscle strain in his left arm, threw six innings and 86 pitches. He struck out 10, including twice fanning the side in order, while being monitored closely by manager Robin Ventura and pitching coach Don Cooper. He lost a perfect game with two outs in the sixth on a single by Yankees LF Zoilo Almonte, but wasn’t coming out for the seventh anyway. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited to give up a hit in my life,” Sale said, smiling. “I knew I was done after that sixth, and Robin said the same thing. He goes, ‘You picked a bad night to do something like that.’ It was all in fun, just joking around, but it was good to be back out there. I enjoyed it.”

CF Adam Eaton is learning to pick his places for running all out, in light of a recent stint on the 15-day disabled list because of a hamstring strain. Eaton, who’s known for his hustle, said Chicago White Sox veteran 1B/DH Paul Konerko and veteran 1B/DH Adam Dunn have offered tips on how to keep his legs fresh through the course of a full season. “A lot of the guys have been talking to me and just (pointing out) little things that I can do to conserve my legs a little bit. You need to conserve your legs. It’s like pulling teeth for me not to, you know, bust (my butt) down the line, but it’s something I need to do to play 162 games and be in this lineup every day for these guys.”

1B Jose Abreu is still in a walking boot for his injured ankle and is getting treatment at U.S. Cellular Field for the inflammation that’s causing him pain. Abreu, who is on the 15-day disabled list, will remain in the boot through this weekend according to White Sox general manager Rick Hahn. He will be re-evaluated next week. “So far he’s progressing and (we) continue to be optimistic about him being ready about the time the 15 days are up,” Hahn said. “It’s unfair to project this out as a chronic issue. Is it something we will have to monitor for the rest of the season? Sure. But with any guy we are going to have to be cognizant with any issue they have. To project it out as an annual concern throughout his career, there’s no basis for that at this time.”

1B/DH Paul Konerko is getting more regular work with Chicago White Sox rookie 1B Jose Abreu on the 15-day disabled list with an ankle injury. Konerko, who’s playing his last season, came into a series-opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field struggling at the plate. Prior to going 1-for-4 with a run scored in Chicago’s 3-2 win, Konerko was just 2-for-24 (.083) in his previous nine games. “I‘m ready to play,” said Konerko, whose appearances were sporadic prior to Abreu’s injury. “From a physical side, jumping back in, I have some stuff to get through there. It’s part of the gig. I knew what I signed up for. I knew there would be moments where you jump in, have to play a few days and then you’re back out for a while. I knew it would be consistently inconsistent with that kind of stuff, and I tried to be ready for it and do the best I can when I get in there and chip in. That’s it really.”

RHP Hector Noesi (0-4, 7.31 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field against the New York Yankees. Noesi is staying in the rotation, for now, to work on some of the mechanical flaws the Sox saw in his delivery prior to claiming him off waivers in April from the Texas Rangers. Chicago had a choice to make between Noesi and rookie RHP Scott Carroll for its final rotation spot and opted to use Carroll as the long reliever. “(Noesi‘s) more comfortable in the starting role,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “We feel we’ve made progress with him in the starting role, in terms of getting him where we want him to be and having a regular schedule that makes it more likely we’re going to get to the point where we want to be with him than putting him in the pen right now and not being as consistent with his usage.”

RHP Ronald Belisario will get the most opportunities to close games for the Chicago White Sox after RHP Matt Lindstrom headed to the 15-day disabled list needing surgery to repair his ankle. Prior to a series-opening game against the New York Yankees on Thursday, White Sox manager Robin Ventura backed Belisario as his main option to close. Belisario picked up his second save Thursday in a 3-2 victory against the New York Yankees in Chicago, but not without allowing two runs on two hits and a walk. “Beli’s probably the frontrunner of getting used the most, just by the way guys have been pitching and if you just move everybody up into a role,” Ventura said. “But it also depends on the inning, what’s going on, where you’re at, who they’re facing and how much use they’ve got. That’s going to go into it, but I would say Beli gets most of it.”

RHP Scott Carroll isn’t looking at his move to the bullpen for the Chicago White Sox as a demotion. Rather, the rookie reliever hopes to carve out a niche that will keep him in the major leagues eating up innings as Chicago’s long man. “It gave me more confidence, because it showed me they like my skill set enough to keep me up here,” said Carroll, who made his debut as a starter. “They just said, ‘Hey, we’re going to need to use you in the bullpen as the long guy.’ I kind of welcomed it. I think it’s going to be a great opportunity. I‘m looking forward to it, because I think it’s going to be a chance to give some of these guys a rest, and our bullpen’s been used a lot.”