LHP Chris Sale said he felt fine after throwing 86 pitches Thursday in his first outing since returning from the disabled list. “I feel good,” he said Friday. “Obviously the true test is going out and throwing today, but I don’t feel anything different than any other time out.” Sale struck out 10 and allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings in Chicago’s 3-2 victory over the Yankees in Thursday’s series opener. “I‘m usually more sore on Day 2 (after a start),” he said. “Today’s just kind of stiff.”

1B Jose Abreu, on the 15-day disabled list since May 18 with inflammation in his left ankle, said he’ll have to train differently once he returns to action following his recovery. “I‘m definitely going to have to make some adjustments because it’s not about losing some games, it’s about the season,” he said. “I want to make sure that I‘m healthy throughout the season. I’ve got to be conscious about that.” Abreu still leads the majors in home runs (15) and is tied for second with 42 RBIs. He was American League Player and Rookie of the Month for April.

1B Adam Dunn launched David Robertson’s 0-2 pitch to right field in the bottom of the ninth for a walk-off two-run home run that lifted the Chicago White Sox to a 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees. “That’s one of those that hit pretty good,” Dunn said. “It was 0-2 and he’s got a really good curveball and really good cutter. Just trying to look for something to put into play.” Pinch runner Moises Sierra was aboard as Dunn slammed his eighth home run of the season and 10th career game-ender. It was his first walk-off winner since July 4, 2013, at Baltimore.

RHP Ronald Belisario earned his second save of the season on Thursday and appears to be solidifying his spot as a go-to reliever. “As of right now, he’s probably going to be the guy that’s doing it until there comes a time when he’s thrown too many days in a row,” manager Robin Ventura said. He has a 0.93 ERA in his last 14 appearances. Belisario is just five games away from 300 all-time appearances and needs just eight innings to reach 300 for his career.

2B Gordon Beckham is hitting .353 (12-of-34) in his last eight games and .329 (24-of-73) in his last 17. Beckham, who started the season on the disabled list, has “come a long way,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s swinging it, he’s got a little more pop in his bat than he had last year. He just feels more secure in who he is and how he fits in.” Beckham’s batting .275 for the season.