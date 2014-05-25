RHP Andre Rienzo (4-0, 4.00) will make his eighth appearance and seventh start for the White Sox in the series finale Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field against the New York Yankees. Rienzo is coming off a victory in his previous time out, when he beat the Kansas City Royals on May 20 by allowing only two runs in six innings.

INF Marcus Semien got a start at third base Saturday and went 2-for-4 in the White Sox’s 4-3 loss in 10 innings against the New York Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field. Semien, a rookie, started the season playing nearly every game because of injuries. Now that 2B Gordon Beckham has returned to his everyday spot, Semien has gone into a substitution role.

1B Adam Dunn has quietly put up strong numbers for the White Sox, which is even more important with rookie sensation 1B Jose Abreu on the 15-day disabled list.

LHP John Danks came one inning short of throwing the first complete game and first shutout of his career in the White Sox’s 4-3 loss in 10 innings to the New York Yankees on Saturday at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks threw eight scoreless innings, allowed three hits and didn’t walk anybody.

RHP Hector Noesi made his second quality start for the White Sox in taking a no-decision on Friday against the New York Yankees, allowing three earned runs in six innings. Noesi, whom the White Sox claimed on waivers in April from the Texas Rangers, is finding more success in a starting role than out of the bullpen.

SS Alexei Ramirez continues to have a big season for the Chicago White Sox. The Cuban-born shortstop ranks near the top among American League hitters in a number of offensive categories and his pace doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Ramirez went 0-for-4 in a 4-3 loss Saturday against the New York Yankees, but he’s hit safely in 40 of the White Sox’s 51 games.