LHP Jose Quintana (2-4, 3.67) is slated to make his 11th start and fifth at U.S. Cellular Field on Monday against the Indians. After starting the season 1-0 with a 2.37 ERA in his first three starts, Quintana has gone 1-3 with a 3.62 ERA in his previous six outings, including a loss in his most recent start May 21 against the Royals. He threw a season-high 7 1/3 innings in that game and took the loss despite giving up just three runs (all earned) on eight hits. Quintana is 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA in six career starts against the Indians.

RHP Andre Rienzo had his worst outing of the season Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field, taking the loss in a 7-1 victory for the New York Yankees to split a four-game series. The White Sox hadn’t lost any of Rienzo’s prior six starts this season, but Sunday his pitch location was off. New York tagged him for four runs on four hits and his own throwing error in the second inning, as Rienzo wound up allowing five runs (four earned) in five innings. “I (had) a little trouble with command and the ball (was a) little bit up,” Rienzo said. “It’s the same issue last year. When the ball is up, my ball is hit hard. So, after (the second inning), I kind of controlled the game, but that inning hurt.”

2B Micah Johnson was placed on the disabled list Sunday for Triple-A Charlotte with a left hamstring injury that happened May 23 while running out a double. The 25-year old Johnson, the White Sox’s top prospect, is seen as their second baseman of the future. He started the season at Double-A Birmingham and hit .329 in 37 games before being promoted to Charlotte. He also had a .414 on-base percentage, stole 10 bases and drove in 16 runs for the Barons. Johnson hit .273 with a .304 on-base percentage at Charlotte, but was heating up of late.

RHP Frank Francisco elected to become a free agent after he was sent outright to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday. He had a 12.27 ERA in four relief appearances for the White Sox after having his contract purchased May 10 from Charlotte.

RHP Felipe Paulino is still making starts during a rehab stint at Triple-A Charlotte and the reports haven’t been good. Paulino, who’s been on the 15-day disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation since April 19, has struggled with accuracy and effectiveness. Paulino has made five starts for the Knights and is 0-3 with a 9.61 ERA and 2.29 WHIP. He’s struck out 16 but also walked 16 and allowed 29 hits. His most recent outing on May 23 against Indianapolis lasted just 4 2/3 innings and he gave up six runs (all earned) on five hits and six walks. “You know, you’re still seeing the inconsistencies with location and things like that, high pitch counts,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “So, at this point, I‘m talking with (pitching coach Don Cooper) about it and seeing what we can do.”

2B Gordon Beckham came into a series finale against the New York Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field on Sunday with a six-game hitting streak and extended it to seven by going 1-for-4 in the White Sox’s 7-1 loss. Beckham, who missed the first month of the season with an oblique injury, has become one of Chicago’s hottest hitters and remains rock solid in the field. In his previous 19 games, Beckham hit .346 (28-for-81) and is scorching hot against left-handed pitchers, hitting .481 in 27 at-bats. “You know when he first came back, I think there was a bit of a rust of getting back up in the season,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I see a different person. I saw it spring training, but you know, once you lose that playing time from what you gained in spring training and you have to get it back -- you know, mentally he’s more secure in who he is and how he belongs and all those things he was the first two years I was here.”