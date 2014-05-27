LHP Chris Sale (4-0, 1.89) is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Indians at U.S. Cellular Field. It will be his second outing since coming off the 15-day disabled list May 22 with a dominating, scoreless six-inning start in a 3-2 victory against the Yankees. Through his previous two starts, split by five weeks on the DL for a flexor muscle strain in his left arm, Sale has a miniscule 0.69 ERA, 20 strikeouts in 13 innings and has held opponents to a .049 average (2-for-41). Sale is 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA in 19 career appearances against Cleveland (eight starts). He beat the Indians on April 11 in his last time facing them, allowing three earned runs in five innings at U.S. Cellular Field.

LHP Jose Quintana finally got some run support in a 6-2 victory against the Indians on Sunday at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana, who leads the major leagues with 31 no-decisions since the 2012 season, was rewarded for another quality start -- despite throwing 107 pitches in six innings. He allowed only two runs and benefited from his teammates hitting the ball well, including a three-run homer by DH Dayan Viciedo that put Chicago up 3-1 in the third. “He doesn’t sit there and complain that he doesn’t get runs,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Every pitcher wants runs. The way he was pitching today, he had a high pitch count early and seemed to battle through it and just get to the spot where we needed him. He just needs to be more efficient and go deeper.”

RHP Andre Rienzo had his worst outing of the season in his last start, May 25, in a 7-1 loss to the Yankees at U.S. Cellular Field. Rienzo allowed a season-high five runs on seven hits and two walks in five innings for his first loss of the season. Prior to that game, the White Sox had won all six of Rienzo’s previous starts. Manager Robin Ventura said it’s all part of the learning process for a young starter. “You have that any time you have young players,” Ventura said. “You can throw an old, salty dog out there, and he’s not going to be great every time he goes out either. It is what it is, and they’re going out and competing. The only thing you can really control is for them to be prepared to go out there and compete.”

1B/DH Jose Abreu is out of the walking boot that he wore for a week to help his inflamed left ankle heal. The Cuban-born rookie slugger, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list May 18, has no definitive timetable for a return. Sunday before a 6-2 White Sox victory against the Indians at U.S. Cellular Field, Abreu took some ground balls and hit off a tee in the batting cage. “He is out of the boot,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s not real happy with wearing any type of orthotics. It’s progressing. It’s getting better. I know he’s not happy sitting on the bench. Even if he was in a cast, he wouldn’t be happy (in) or out of it. It’s getting better though. The timeline right now is still the same. He’s going to get out and do some cage work today, and other stuff, just to see how he’s feeling.”

3B Conor Gillaspie went 4-for-4 with three doubles in a 6-2 win against the Indians at U.S. Cellular Field and is hitting .465 (20-for-43) against AL-Central teams in 13 games, with hits in every one thus far. He’s hitting .529 (9-for-17) against the Indians. “I think more than anything, it’s just the second or third time I’ve seen some of these guys,” said Gillaspie, who’s hitting at a .352 clip for the season and hits third in the Sox’s lineup. “That always helps, just knowing what to expect or what guys like to do in certain spots. That’s the biggest thing, is becoming accustomed and comfortable to this level of baseball. That’s half the battle is getting over that.”

RF Dayan Viciedo broke out of a funk during the White Sox’s current 10-game homestand Monday afternoon with a long three-run home run to left field in a 6-2 win against the Indians at U.S. Cellular Field. Coming into the game, Viciedo was hitting .125 (2-for-16) in the first four games of the homestand, with a double and RBI. After hitting .348 in April, Viciedo’s average dropped to just .211 through May 26 (10-for-90). The home run Monday, off Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin with two outs in the third, was his second in May against the Indians. He also homered May 4 against Indians RHP John Axford. Viciedo was supposed to start the year in a platoon role, but has gone back to starting full-time after the season-ending injury to RF Avisail Garcia in April. “It’s big,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “You get a guy like Avi going down and you can still have the depth to be able to have Viciedo there is a nice comfort for us. The opportunity is there for him to be able to play, knowing that Avi is not going to be here for the rest of the year.”