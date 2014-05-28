LHP Chris Sale pitched three hitless and scoreless innings and struck out four while walking one. But he didn’t return after Tuesday’s game was delayed nearly two hours by rain. Sale entered Tuesday’s game with one hit and 10 strikeouts in each of his last two starts and has 12 double-digit strikeout games in this career. He had a 0.66 ERA since returning from the disabled list last week. “In terms of physically and mentally I feel as good as I’ve ever felt,” he said. Sale was sidelined from April 18-May 22 with a flexor muscle strain in his left arm.

1B Adam Dunn entered Tuesday needing one homer to tie Jeff Bagwell and Vladimir Guerrero (449) for 36th place all-time. A first inning walk gave Dunn a tie with Edgar Martinez (1,283) for 44th place all-time. Dunn collected his 10th career game-ending home run on May 23 against the Yankees, a two-run shot off David Robertson. His 10 walk-off homers are tied with Jason Giambi and Albert Pujols for second-most among active players behind David Ortiz (11).

RHP Hector Noesi (0-4, 6.82 ERA), makes his 11th appearance and sixth start for the White Sox this season on Wednesday as he seeks to break a three-game losing streak. Noesi is 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA (16 ER/26.2 IP) in five starts with the Sox since being picked up off waivers from Texas on April 25. He had a no-decision in his last start May 23 vs. the Yankees, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings.

LHP Scott Carroll (2-3) tossed a career-high three scoreless innings in relief and picked up his first victory since his April 27 White Sox and major league debut. ”(Carroll) did good, he didn’t get behind and start walking guys and put himself in trouble,“ said Chicago manager Robin Ventura.”