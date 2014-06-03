LHP Jose Quintana is pitching well this season, and Monday night was no different. However, the defense behind Quintana let him down, as the Dodgers scored five unearned runs in a 5-2 victory over the White Sox. Quintana has not allowed an earned run in 14 innings in two career starts against the Dodgers, but he has nothing to show for it. “He pitched a great game,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He deserved a better fate. No two ways about it. When you don’t play defense and give a team like that opportunities, you leave that little crack in the door open, and they kicked it wide open.”

INF Marcus Semien was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday when the White Sox activated 1B Jose Abreu from the disabled list. Semien batted .218 with a .287 on-base percentage, a .327 slugging percentage, three homers, 18 RBIs and three steals in 43 games for Chicago this season.

1B Jose Abreu homered in his first game back off the 15-day disabled list. Abreu was activated Monday after being on the DL since May 18 with tendinitis in his left ankle. He hit a two-run homer off Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw in Monday’s loss. His return provides the White Sox with a big bat in the middle of their offense. Abreu leads the White Sox with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs in 45 games.

1B/OF Adam Dunn got the night off despite tagging LHP Clayton Kershaw for four home runs in 13 at-bats and compiling a .615 batting average against the Dodgers ace. Chicago manager Robin Ventura said he wanted to give Dunn a rest. Without Dunn, the White Sox managed just two runs and four hits in eight innings against Kershaw.