1B/DH Adam Dunn got his second start of the season in left field. He got through the outing without any drama defensively. However, Dunn, who was batting .300 with five home runs and 17 RBIs in his previous 24 games at Dodger Stadium, went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

1B/DH Paul Konerko has practically been a non-entity in the first two games of the series against the Dodgers. With the return of 1B Jose Abreu and Konerko’s role as a designated hitter eliminated in a National League park (15 of his 21 starts were as the DH), Konerko was limited to pinch-hitting in the first two games. He was 1-for-11 (.091) as a pinch hitter this season before recording a base hit in the seventh inning Tuesday night.

RHP Hector Noesi snapped a personal 14-game losing streak as the White Sox beat the Dodgers 4-1 Tuesday night. “I was not thinking about the win,” said Noesi, who won for the first time since he beat the Twins while pitching for the Mariners on May 6, 2012, covering a span of 40 games (18 starts). “I was just trying to control myself. You have to do whatever you have to do to do good. Trust in you. That’s what I was trying to do.” Noesi (1-4) limited the Dodgers to a run on five hits. He struck out six and walked four, throwing 104 pitches (66 strikes) in six innings. White Sox catcher Tyler Flowers said Noesi was effective against the Dodgers using a variety of off-speed pitches.

C Tyler Flowers not only called a good game in Tuesday’s win over the Dodgers, but he also provided a boost for the White Sox offensively. Flowers hit his fifth home run, a solo shot in the fourth inning. Four of those dingers came in interleague play. It also was Flowers’ second home run in three games.