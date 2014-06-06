RHP Spencer Adams was selected by the White Sox in the second round of the 2014 draft on Thursday night with the 44th overall pick. Adams, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound pitcher from White County High School (Ga.), is one of the best athletes in the draft. A basketball player, Adams has his own dunk video on the internet and carries that athleticism to the mound. He’s touched the mid-90s with his fastball, but it usually sits in the high 80s to low 90s and projects to increase with added size and strength. Adams, who’s committed to the University of Georgia, has a projectable frame and is thought to have major league starting pitcher potential.

LHP Carlos Rodon was selected third overall by the White Sox on Thursday night in the 2014 draft. Rodon, who just completed his junior year at North Carolina State, could move quickly through Chicago’s minor league system. The White Sox already have LHPs Chris Sale, Jose Quintana and John Danks in their starting rotation, but that didn’t prevent them from taking another left-hander who could be in the mix as a starter within a year or two. “Whether or not it’s on a fast track like a Chris Sale or somebody else, we fully expect that Carlos will be able to help contribute to our club and win a championship with a core of players that we have that are on the cusp right now, rather than perhaps somebody we’re going to have to wait four, five or six years down the line for,” White Sox director of amateur scouting Doug Laumann said. “(He) didn’t particularly have maybe the really dominant type of (junior) year that we kind of expected, but at the same time you have to consider the history that you have. This isn’t just a one month or even a one-year process. It’s a process where we look at the guys and we watch their progress over several years, and for those reasons we felt he was the consensus best guy on the board.”