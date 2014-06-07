FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2014 / 5:38 AM / 3 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale will start Saturday against the Angels. He has not allowed a hit to a left-handed batter all season (0-for-32). Sale has been dominant vs. the Angels in five career games (three starts) giving up one run in 24 innings and going 3-0 with a 0.38 ERA.

RHP Andre Rienzo had his worst start of the season Friday night against the Angels, giving up seven runs (all earned) on nine hits and one walk in 3 2/3 innings. He had not given up more than three earned runs in his previous seven starts.

1B Jose Abreu’s 47 RBIs in his first 47 major league games has been exceeded by only three players in major league history -- Joe DiMaggio (52), Walt Dropo (52) and Ted Williams (49).

SS Alexei Ramirez started each of the White Sox’s first 62 games this season, hitting safely in 51 of them. His average has not been below .315 all season.

