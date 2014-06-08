LHP Chris Sale gave up five runs (four earned), seven hits and one walk in seven-plus innings Saturday against the Angels, getting a no-decision. Sale held the Angels scoreless on three hits through seven innings, but the Angels broke through in the eighth inning, capped by a game-tying grand slam by Mike Trout. “It’s probably ball four, or close to being in the dirt,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said of the pitch Trout hit out. “You tip your hat to him. ... I don’t know if too many people hit the ball. Or if they hit it, they hit it like that.”

LHP Jose Quintana will start Sunday against the Angels. Quintana, who has allowed three earned runs or fewer in eight consecutive starts, is 0-2 with a 3.57 ERA in three career starts vs. the Angels.

DH Adam Dunn hit his 450th (Friday) and 451st (Saturday) career home runs against the Angels, ranking 17th all time among left-handed hitters. Dunn, who has hit at least 30 homers in a season 10 times during his career, has 11 homers so far this season and is on pace for 28.

RF Dayan Viciedo went 0-for-4 Saturday against the Angels and is now without a hit in 22 at-bats. He’s hitting .192 (25-for-130) since May 1. He hit .348 (31-for-89) in April.