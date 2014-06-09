DH Adam Dunn needs one home run to tie Hall-of-Famer Carl Yastrzemski for 35th place all-time. Before receiving an intentional walk in his only plate appearance as a pinch-hitter Sunday, Dunn had hit three home runs in his previous three games, giving him 451 for his career.

1B Paul Konerko went 0-for-2 with a walk in his first start since June 1. Konerko, who played 16 of his 18 seasons with the White Sox, is the club’s career leader in total bases: 3,976. The 38-year old also ranks second among the club’s all-time leaders in games, home runs, RBIs and double, and third in hits.

OF Alejandro De Aza had a pinch-hit double Sunday to continue his emergence from a 5-for-52 slump. Since Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, De Aza is 5-for-8 with a home run, drove in a run and scored three times. The pinch-hit double was De Aza’s third on the recently-completed road trip.

RHP Hector Noesi hopes to continue his span of quality starts Monday against the Detroit Tigers. In his past three starts, Noesi has struck out 14 batters and allowed opponents to hit just .203 (14-for-69). The right-hander conceded just one earned run in each of his past two starts.

OF Dayan Viciedo ended an 0-for-24 slump Sunday when he singled against left-hander C.J. Wilson in the seventh inning. Viciedo finished 2-for-4 with his first multi-hit game since May 31 and his first double since May 24. Sunday’s performance raised Viciedo’s batting average in May to .201; he hit .348 in April.