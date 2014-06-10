CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to five games Monday by going 2-for-5 with a triple and RBI single in the White Sox’s 6-5 win against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is hitting .333 during his streak, but he was hitting just .086 (3-for-35) in his previous nine games before it began. Overall, Eaton is batting .233 with a double, three RBIs and five runs in his last 14 games. “I‘m happy to contribute,” Eaton said. “I‘m glad I can contribute. That’s all I can say. It hasn’t been the greatest of weeks for me, so to be able to come out and help the team win is big for me.”

1B Jose Abreu snapped out of a 1-for-17 slump by launching a two-run home run and going 2-for-4 in the White Sox’s 6-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday. “It has been impressive,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I don’t look at him as a normal rookie. He’s played enough and he’s old enough and talented enough. You don’t treat him like a normal rookie, but he’s a good player, a good hitter, and he’s just getting his swing back.”

LHP Carlos Rodon is represented by agent Scott Boras, but White Sox general manager Rick Hahn doesn’t see that as a major issue heading into contract negotiations with Chicago’s first pick in last week’s draft (third overall). “Look, in reality, we have a history with Scott, a positive history with Scott,” Hahn said Monday. “He had Joe Crede, he’s got (Dayan) Viciedo, (and) we had Andruw Jones here. A fair amount of this concern, or discussion on how this could be difficult, I think is unnecessary and really not significant to us determining what’s going to happen here.” Hahn said the White Sox fully intend to sign Rodon and get his professional career going, along with signing other key members of their draft class.

LHP John Danks is scheduled to start for the White Sox on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at U.S. Cellular Field, which will be his 13th outing of the season and seventh at home. Danks comes into the game 1-1 with a 1.21 ERA in his previous three starts, allowing just three earned runs in 22 1/3 innings. Danks won his last time out, June 4 at the Los Angeles Dodgers, throwing 7 1/3 innings and allowing only one run and two hits. Danks is 5-10 with a 5.18 ERA in 20 career starts against the Tigers, but he picked up a win in his only outing against Detroit this season.

RHP Hector Noesi started against the Tigers on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field and picked up his second straight win in the White Sox’s 6-5 victory. Noesi went 5 2/3 innings and allowed four runs -- all plated by home runs. After pitching out of the bullpen for both the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers to start the season, Noesi has helped solidify the back of the White Sox’s rotation. Noesi, who was acquired via waivers from the Rangers a week after the White Sox scored seven runs off him, came into the game with a 1-3 record and 3.92 ERA in eight appearances for Chicago. “Sometimes it’s about trust, you know?” Noesi said. “Like, I come here and this team gave me the opportunity (to start) really fast. So, I try to appreciate everything and do my work. Sometimes it’s about, they believe in me that I have something good, so I try to show them that I can do this.”

2B Gordon Beckham got hits in his first three at-bats against the Detroit Tigers on Monday at U.S. Cellular Field. Beckham has hit safely in seven of his past eight games, going 12-for-32 for a .375 average in that stretch. He is hitting .341 with seven doubles, four homers and 12 RBIs since May 6 (32 games). Beckham raised his batting average from .234 to .298 during that span.