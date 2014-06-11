RF Avisail Garcia is progressing in his rehab work for the surgically repaired labrum in his left shoulder, but he still is not expected to return this season. Garcia injured himself diving for a line drive in the outfield April 9 at Colorado. He met with reporters Tuesday at U.S. Cellular Field and estimated that he still needs about eight weeks of rehab before he can begin doing baseball-related activities. Garcia sounded as if he is holding out hope to possibly return this season, but White Sox management has shot down that notion when asked.

RHP Nate Jones is able to put his own socks on again, which he considers a huge improvement in his recovery from back surgery performed May 5 to repair a nerve issue. Jones is back to playing catch on flat ground, but he doesn’t want to put an exact timetable on when he might be ready to return to the White Sox’s bullpen. Jones, sidelined since early April, was transferred to the 60-day disabled list May 3. “At the beginning, it was a little rough,” said Jones, who was supposed to take over the closer’s role this season. “I had what I would call bad days when I couldn’t even put on my socks, but that was to be expected. I’ve been getting stronger, and now my everyday mobility is pretty good. We’re still taking it day by day, go out there and do the stretch and tossing, do a little activity and see how it reacts the next day and go from there.”

RHP Andre Rienzo was scheduled to start Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers at U.S. Cellular Field, but his turn in the rotation will be skipped because of a rainout Tuesday. Rienzo will now pitch the second game of a three-game weekend series against the Kansas City Royals on Chicago’s south side.

LHP John Danks had his start Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers at U.S. Cellular Field rained out. He will now start Wednesday against Detroit, still facing RHP Justin Verlander. Danks has a 1.21 ERA in his past three starts and is holding opponents to a .167 average.

RHP Matt Lindstrom said he remains on track to return from surgery to repair a sublexed left ankle tendon before the end of the season. Lindstrom, who went on the 15-day disabled list May 20 and had the operation three days later, just got his cast off and stitches removed. He said the swelling and muscle atrophy weren’t as bad as anticipated, which he hopes will speed up the recovery process. “The doctors told me it’s going to take a couple of months, but we’ll still have a handful of games still, and I‘m just looking forward to getting back out there and being with the guys again,” Lindstrom said. “They’re going to play good ball this summer, and hopefully I can add a little bit of that piece to get us going to the playoffs.”