LHP Chris Sale (5-0, 2.06 ERA) will take the mound Thursday against Detroit. He took a no-decision in his previous outing, at the Los Angeles Angels, after giving up a game-tying grand slam by CF Mike Trout in the eighth inning. Before that inning, Sale had allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings. Manager Robin Ventura said he isn’t concerned that outing will affect his next start. Sale is 2-0 with a 0.72 ERA in his past four starts at U.S. Cellular Field. “I‘m not worried about him throwing the ball or anything leftover from that game,” Ventura said. “He just goes and pitches. He’s a high-intensity guy. His emotions can get worked up, but he separates it pretty good.”

RHP Andre Rienzo is working on some slight mechanical issues with pitching coach Don Cooper and bullpen coach Bobby Thigpen during his extra down time after having his scheduled start Wednesday skipped because of a rainout Tuesday. Rienzo, who will pitch the second game of a three-game weekend series against the Kansas City Royals, is 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA in his previous three outings. “I think that it’s good for me because I need to work on something,” Rienzo said. “I don’t think it’s about my delivery. I just think sometimes the release point, the ball, something like that. I think it’s minimal, but I need to find it again. This timing is good to find it.”

1B Jose Abreu hit his 19th home run of the season and went 3-for-4 with two runs scored Wednesday in Chicago’s 8-2 victory against the Detroit Tigers. It was the third time he’s homered in back-to-back games and second time against both the Tigers and right-hander Justin Verlander. The only other player in major league history to hit 19-plus home runs in his first 52 games was Wally Berger, who hit 20 in the same amount of games in 1930. “Having Abreu right there in the middle is huge,” Tigers C Alex Avila said. “He’s a donkey. He’s a strong guy. He’s shown he can be a really good player for a really long time in this league.”

LHP John Danks threw his fourth straight quality start and picked up his second straight victory in an 8-2 win against the Detroit Tigers. Danks, who came into the outing with a 1.21 ERA in his past three starts, threw seven innings and allowed just two runs. Once again, his changeup was one of his better pitches. “Yeah, I feel like I got in a good rhythm to start,” Danks said. “I was able to throw the ball over the plate and let these guys work behind me. Just like any other game, caught some breaks and guys were making plays behind me and tried to get in the dugout.”