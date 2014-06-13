LHP Chris Sale pitched another strong game for the White Sox in the series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday at U.S. Cellular Field, but he was out-dueled by RHP Max Scherzer. Sale went seven innings, allowed five hits and just one run on a solo homer by designated hitter Victor Martinez and struck out 10 with no walks. It was the 13th time in his career he struck out that many and the third time he fanned that many without any walks. The fact he took the loss was all that mattered to him. “It is what it is,” Sale said. “I don’t put too much emphasis on numbers and strikeouts and those kinds of things. It what it is. Strikeout 10? Great. I’d like to strike out none and get a win. I‘m not a big numbers guy. Doesn’t really matter.”

C Adrian Nieto is starting to take advantage of his limited opportunities to play for the White Sox, who selected him in the Rule 5 draft last December and are keeping him in the major leagues as their backup catcher a year after he played in the low minors. After going 4-for-21 in April (.190), Nieto is hitting .333 (9-for-27) with three RBIs since May 1. He went 0-for-2 in an 8-2 win against the Tigers on Wednesday, but he drew two key walks that extended innings and drove up Detroit RHP Justin Verlander’s pitch count. Nieto now catches LHP John Danks’ starts as his primary way of getting into the lineup. “I think (Wednesday) night you are seeing him going up against a really good pitcher,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “The adjustments he has made without a ton of at-bats to have that experience, I think there’s been gradual stuff that you see or different at-bats in different situations that have been helpful for him. Making that jump is not always easy.”

LHP Jose Quintana (3-6, 3.59) will start for the White Sox on Friday in the series opener against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana is trying to bounce back from taking a loss in his most recent start, June 8 at the Los Angeles Angels. Quintana lasted only 4 1/3 innings in that outing, a season low, and allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks. Quintana is 0-4 with a 4.06 ERA in nine career starts against Kansas City.

OF Matt Tuiasosopo’s contract was acquired by the White Sox from the Blue Jays for cash considerations. Tuiasosopo spent the 2013 season with the Detroit Tigers, and he joined the Blue Jays as a free agent in the offseason. He was hitting .206/.289/.271 for Triple-A Syracuse at the time of the trade, and he was assigned to Chicago’s Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte.