LHP Chris Sale threw 116 pitches Thursday against the Detroit Tigers -- the third time he has gone over 100 since a strained flexor muscle in his left arm -- following a 127-pitch performance April 17 against the Boston Red Sox -- landed him on the 15-day disabled list for a month. “I feel good, I feel strong,” he said. “It has been a while since ‘the incident,’ if you will, so I‘m feeling strong. I‘m trying to build arm strength and that’s how you build it. I need to be that guy to go 115-120 pitches. That’s what I‘m signed up for.”

LHP Jose Quintana lost for a third straight start. He allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings, with five of the runs and six of the hits happening in the first inning. Quintana has lost four of his past five outings. “I wanted to throw good pitches, but I missed a lot with location, a little bit high too,” Quintana said. “The first inning was a terrible inning for me, but I came back after. I kept the ball down and attacked on the first pitch and (used) all my pitches.”

RF Avisail Garcia played some light catch Friday at U.S. Cellular Field, but it’s highly unlikely that he’ll recover from surgery on his left labrum in time to play this season. “This is really just the start of a long process for him,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Just because he’s out here right now, I don’t necessarily see him making it back for this year. The prognosis the whole time was he would be back for spring training (next year). It’s a long process, so this is the start of it. Hopefully he can move along and everything goes smoothly.”

1B Jose Abreu has impressed a lot of people around baseball with what he’s done during his rookie season (19 home runs and 51 RBIs), but equally impressive to many is his work ethic and manner at the ballpark. “I think they’re just impressed with his professionalism,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s not a flamboyant guy, but he comes to work. I think they come out, even for BP, and watch him. I think everybody’s interested because they’ve heard about him but they haven’t seen him, so everybody comes out to watch. That’s the first thing they notice is how he goes about his work. He’s very meticulous and professional about his work, and I think people appreciate that.”

RHP Henry Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract and will be put on the disabled list with an undisclosed injury for Triple-A Charlotte. Rodriguez, 27, has made 150 relief appearances in the major leagues over six seasons with the Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins. He has a career 4.31 ERA with 11 saves and 151 strikeouts.

RHP Hector Noesi (2-4, 5.40 ERA) will start Saturday against the Kansas City Royals. Noesi, who played for the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers before being claimed off waivers by Chicago, has thrown three quality starts in his previous four outings. In those starts, Noesi is 2-0 with a 3.24 ERA, 19 strikeouts and is holding opponents to a .226 average. Noesi has never faced the Royals as a starter; he last pitched against them Aug. 17, 2011, as a reliever -- throwing three scoreless innings.