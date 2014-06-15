RHP Andre Rienzo, who was skipped in the rotation following a rainout last Tuesday, will start the series finale for Chicago on Sunday. Rienzo is 0-3 with a 9.00 ERA in his last three starts after going 4-0 with a 4.11 ERA in the previous six starts. He hasn’t pitched since June 6.

RHP Erik Johnson, who began the season in the White Sox rotation, continues to struggle for Triple-A Charlotte despite apparently being healthy. He’s 1-4 with a 6.70 ERA in the minors after going 1-1 with a 6.46 ERA in five starts with Chicago before being sent down. “You have people that are watching him and you get reports on him,” manager Robin Ventura said.

DH Paul Konerko was in the starting lineup because the Royals started a left-hander on Saturday. It was his first start since June 8 and he went 3-for-4 with a home run. Konerko’s home run was the 438th of his career, tying Andre Dawson for 43rd place on the MLB all-time list. “If there’s a highlight, Paul had it,” Ventura said.

C Tyler Flowers started the season red hot but has been mired in a brutal slump for about a month. He is 18-for-109 with 49 strikeouts. “Anytime a guy goes through hitting stuff like Tyler’s going through, just make it as simple as possible,” manager Robin Ventura said.