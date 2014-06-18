FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale (5-1, 1.97 ERA) makes his first career start against the Giants on Wednesday and will be the second lefty San Francisco has faced in succeeding days. He is 4-1 with a 1.83 ERA over seven home starts this season. Sale’s start is his 13th all-time inter league play and he’s gone 2-0 with a 2.27 ERA lifetime.

1B Jose Abreu entered Tuesday’s game second in All-Star voting and riding a streak of three multi-hit efforts over his last six games (.391). He remained third in the American League with 19 home runs and fifth with 51 RBIs. Abreu is on a pace to establish franchise rookie records for home runs (44) and RBIs (118). He’s had a home run or RBI in eight of his last 17 games. He was 1-or-4 with a run scored on Tuesday.

LHP John Danks (6-5) worked 6 1/3 innings for his third straight win. He allowed two runs (one earned) and five hits while walking three and striking out four. The three-win run matches his previous best in 2011 and marked a return to form following 2012 shoulder surgery, a 4-14 record in 2013 and early struggles this year. “It’s been a long, frustrating road to get back to here and there’s certainly plenty to be worked on,” Danks said. “There were some days when you having to fight, but I think I‘m beyond that.”

3B Conor Gillaspie played his former team for the first time on Tuesday. “Hopefully he gets a few hits to remind them that he used to play there,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. Gillaspie indeed delivered with a 2-for-4 night and is now hitting .358 (34-for-95) in his last 24 games. Gillaspie played three seasons with the Giants (2008, 2011-12) before joining the White Sox last season. “He’s grown a lot,” Ventura said. “He’s more confident and he understands what he needs to do. The biggest growth has been hitting.”

RF Dayan Viciedo went 2-for-4 with a home run as he started to break out of a slump that saw hits in just three of his previous 12 games since June 1. Until Tuesday, he had four hits over his last 51 at-bats (.078) and was batting .185 (29-157) since May 1. By contrast he hit .348 (31-89) with nine RBIs over 26 games in April. “He’s had some hard hits but he really hasn’t had a whole lot of luck lately,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “The ones he does hit hard are right at people. ... He’s a strong kid and it will eventually even out for him. We’ve seen it when he gets hot he can carry a lineup.”

