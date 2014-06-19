LHP Chris Sale wasn’t at his best Wednesday, but he was good enough to pick up the win in the White Sox’s 7-6 victory against the San Francisco Giants at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale allowed three runs (all earned) and a season-high eight hits to the Giants, whose lone left-handed hitter, Gregor Blanco, went 3-for-4 and became just the second lefty this season to get a hit off Sale. The Giants made Sale work pretty hard. He threw 111 pitches and left two batters into the seventh without getting an out. The bullpen allowed three runs after he left to make it a nail-biter, but all Sale cared about afterward was the victory for the Sox. “Any time you have a team like that coming in and you can take both games from them, it’s huge,” he said of of sweeping the brief interleague series. “It’s always important getting off on the right foot before you go on the road. Hopefully we can keep this thing rolling.”

LHP Jose Quintana (3-7, 3.98) will start for the White Sox on Friday against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, looking to break out of a small slump in his past three outings. Quintana is 0-3 with a 5.51 ERA in those starts, all in June, after going 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in the month of May. Quintana allowed six runs on eight hits in six innings against the Kansas City Royals in his most recent outing and is 2-2 with a 5.87 ERA in seven career starts against the Twins.

1B Jose Abreu made amends Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field for not running to first base on plays that he should’ve run out in the previous two games. After discussions with manager Robin Ventura and bench coach Mark Parent about the running issue, Abreu drilled an 0-2 pitch from right-hander Tim Hudson over the left-field wall in the first inning of the White Sox’s 7-6 win against the San Francisco Giants. “Obviously, I made a mistake,” said Abreu, who went 2-for-4 and scored twice. “But the manager and the team have talked to me about it and I understand. I made a mistake and that’s something I‘m going to fix.” Abreu’s home run was his 20th and made the 27-year old Cuban rookie the third fastest in major league history to reach the 20-homer plateau -- doing it in 58 games. He also became the third fastest in franchise history to reach that point in a single season.

1B Adam Dunn hit a big three-run homer in the fifth inning of the White Sox’s 7-6 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field. The home run was the 452nd of his career and tied him for 35th all-time with Boston Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski. “It’s great,” Dunn said. “I‘m not going to downplay it by any means, but that’s something when you retire, wherever you finish up is where you finish up. There’s no use sitting back thinking about it right now. Those guys ahead of you have done some pretty cool things.”

C Tyler Flowers snapped out of an 0-for-25 skid with a two-run single off San Francisco Giants right-hander Tim Hudson on Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field in the White Sox’s 7-6 win. Flowers, who went 1-for-4, had struck out 19 times during the slump. “That one hit’s not going to make a difference at the end,” Flowers said. “It was a good time to do it but I’ve still gotta find a consistency. Today a few good at-bats, one was a good result. Just try and build off that and see how consistent I can be again.”