Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
June 21, 2014 / 4:02 AM / 3 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jose Quintana allowed two runs over seven innings, allowing six hits and a walk while striking out six. He didn’t figure in the decision, the first time he hasn’t done so in seven starts (2-5). Quintana is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in his last four career starts against Minnesota.

CF Alejandro De Aza went 2-for-3 Thursday, getting multiple hits in back-to-back games for the first time this season. He is hitting .385 against the Twins in his last seven games against Minnesota. He also stole his ninth base of the season.

SS Alexei Ramirez went 1-for-4 Thursday, extending his hitting streak to eight games with a second-inning double. He also extended his hitting streak against the Twins to 10 games. He’s hit .447 against Minnesota over that span, with eight extra-base hits and nine runs driven in.

3B Conor Gillaspie drove in both Chicago runs Thursday with a third-inning single with the bases loaded. For Gillaspie, who is hitting .335 this season and was batting third in Chicago’s order, it was his first RBI since June 11.

