1B Jose Abreu hit his 21st homer of the season Friday. He has two home runs in his last three games and four in his last 10. He trails only Baltimore Orioles outfielder Nelson Cruz (22) in homers this season.

RHP Hector Noesi tossed seven innings Friday, allowing four runs. It was Noesi’s second seven-inning effort against Minnesota this season -- but first with Chicago. Noesi also pitched against the Twins as a member of the Seattle Mariners on May 6.

SS Alexei Ramirez went 0-for-4, snapping an eight-game hitting streak. He also snapped a 10-game hit streak against the Twins.

3B Conor Gillaspie went 2-for-4 Friday, running his hitting streak to five games and third multi-hit effort in his last four outings. His 17 multi-hit games are tied with Dayan Viciedo and Adam Eaton for most on the team.

2B Gordon Beckham’s first inning home run gave him six in 51 games this season, one more than he had in 103 games last season. It was Beckham’s second homer in the last four days and each of his last four hits have gone for extra bases.

RF Dayan Viciedo’s ninth inning triple was the sixth three-base hit of his career and second of the season.