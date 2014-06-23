CF Adam Eaton led off the game with a single, extending his hit streak to nine games. The hit also extended his on-base streak to 17 games, the longest such streak of his career.

1B Jose Abreu went 1-for-4, extending his hit streak to a career-high seven games, with a two-run single in the third inning, a hit that gave the White Sox a 4-3 lead. Abreu is hitting .345 with two homers and six RBIs over those seven games.

LHP John Danks dropped to 6-12 against the Twins since 2007, the most losses by any pitcher against Minnesota in the majors. His ERA climbed from 3.97 entering the day Sunday to 4.34.

2B Gordon Beckham was only 2-for-14 in the series against the Twins, but connected on a big two-run double Sunday to get the White Sox started in the third inning. He also hit a solo home run Friday night and drove in two runs Saturday despite going 0-for-3.