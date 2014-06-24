FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
June 25, 2014

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Chris Sale wasn’t his usual dominating self, but he got through six innings against Baltimore. He gave up two runs on 11 hits and kept working his way out of trouble, leaving with a 3-2 lead. “I just got lucky in some cases,” Sale said. “I should have lost that game easily in terms of giving up more runs.”

CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an infield single in the third inning Monday night. He has reached base in a season-high 18 consecutive games dating back to June 3. Eaton finished the night 1-for-5.

DH Jose Abreu hit a solo homer in Monday’s game and finished with three RBIs -- on consecutive at-bats in the third, sixth and seventh innings. The hot-hitting rookie has seven homers in June.

RHP Ronald Belisario struggled again in the final inning. He gave up a game-winning hit Friday, and he did it again Monday night when PH Chris Davis socked a three-run homer in the ninth to give the Orioles a 6-4 victory. “I made a mistake with it,” Belasario said. “For me, it’s pretty tough. I‘m trying to get my job done, but things happen. Not working tonight. Nothing else I can do.”

