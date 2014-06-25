LHP Jose Quintana threw well in Tuesday night’s victory. He won for the first time in five starts, holding Baltimore to one run in seven innings, striking out eight and working his way out of a few jams. “It was a good effort by (him) to get us in a spot where we could win, and we did enough to win,” Ventura said.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez struggled again in Tuesday’s loss. He labored through five innings, giving up three runs on nine hits with three walks and one strikeout. The White Sox hit him hard, and Gonzalez had problems throwing strikes throughout while taking the loss. “I’ve got to make pitches when I need to and get out of big innings and keep working hard, keep the ball down, throw strikes, change speed,” Gonzalez said.

LF Alejandro De Aza drove in two runs during Tuesday’s win. He got an RBI single in the second and got another on a fielder’s choice in the eighth as SS Alexei Ramirez somehow avoided Orioles C Caleb Joseph’s tag at the plate. “Every win is good. We feel awesome, and it was good to win this game,” De Aza said.

2B Gordon Beckham hit his eighth homer of the season Tuesday night, a solo shot in the first inning. Beckham’s already beaten his total from last year (six) and has hit in 17 of his last 22 road games.

RHP Scott Carroll will start for the White Sox on Thursday in Toronto instead of right-hander Andre Rienzo. He’s lost his last five starts, so manager Robin Ventura made the move.