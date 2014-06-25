FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 26, 2014 / 4:46 AM / 3 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jose Quintana threw well in Tuesday night’s victory. He won for the first time in five starts, holding Baltimore to one run in seven innings, striking out eight and working his way out of a few jams. “It was a good effort by (him) to get us in a spot where we could win, and we did enough to win,” Ventura said.

RHP Miguel Gonzalez struggled again in Tuesday’s loss. He labored through five innings, giving up three runs on nine hits with three walks and one strikeout. The White Sox hit him hard, and Gonzalez had problems throwing strikes throughout while taking the loss. “I’ve got to make pitches when I need to and get out of big innings and keep working hard, keep the ball down, throw strikes, change speed,” Gonzalez said.

LF Alejandro De Aza drove in two runs during Tuesday’s win. He got an RBI single in the second and got another on a fielder’s choice in the eighth as SS Alexei Ramirez somehow avoided Orioles C Caleb Joseph’s tag at the plate. “Every win is good. We feel awesome, and it was good to win this game,” De Aza said.

2B Gordon Beckham hit his eighth homer of the season Tuesday night, a solo shot in the first inning. Beckham’s already beaten his total from last year (six) and has hit in 17 of his last 22 road games.

RHP Scott Carroll will start for the White Sox on Thursday in Toronto instead of right-hander Andre Rienzo. He’s lost his last five starts, so manager Robin Ventura made the move.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.