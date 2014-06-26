CF Adam Eaton has reached base in 20 straight games and has a 12-game hitting streak. He tied a career high with four hits in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles in 12 innings Wednesday. Afterward, Eaton sounded like a player who gladly would have traded a hit or two for a victory. “The baseball gods must be upset with us in some way, shape or form,” Eaton said. “We’re not going to have a pity party. No one is going to feel sorry for us. We’re going to have to pick ourselves up and move forward.”

RHP Andre Rienzo was moved to the bullpen after struggling recently as a starter. Rienzo was lost five consecutive games and is now 4-5 with a 5.86 ERA in 12 games, including 11 starts. He also has 44 strikeouts and 27 walks. “At this point, it’s probably better for Rienzo to take a break,” manager Robin Ventura said.

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a home run Wednesday against the Orioles. He is batting .357 (15-for-42) with two doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs over that stretch.

RHP Ronald Belisario bounced back from a blown save in the series opener against the Orioles by throwing a scoreless ninth and picking up his eighth save. He did not pitch in the series finale Wednesday, despite the game going 12 innings. As the White Sox head to Toronto for a four-game series, Belisario will get the opportunity to close. He is 3-4 with a 5.35 ERA and has four blown saves so far this year. “For any guy that goes into that role it’s going to be different, but I‘m going to find out right now if he can do it,” manager Robin Ventura said.

RHP Scott Carroll will start Thursday against Toronto, replacing the struggling Andre Rienzo, who will now work as a reliever. Carroll started five games to open the season and went 1-3 with 6.15 ERA. Manager Robin Ventura then decided Carroll could develop more consistency working as a reliever. The decision worked as Carroll was much more effective. He went 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA in six relief appearances and held lefties to a .158 average. “I looked at it as an opportunity to help the ball team win,” Carroll said. “There’s a lot of good arms in the bullpen. I looked at it as an opportunity to come in and eat up some innings. It was another feather in my cap to show I was devoted to do both ends. I think it helped me.”