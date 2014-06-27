LHP Eric Surkamp was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte after LHP Scott Downs was designated for assignment Thursday. Surkamp, 26, was 3-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 14 games (11 starts) with Charlotte this season, and he led the International League with 84 strikeouts. He was claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on Dec. 23, 2013. He was 2-3 with a 7.36 ERA in seven starts over two major league seasons with the Giants, 2011 and 2013. Surkamp entered Thursday’s 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays and allowed no hits, one walk and one run in 1 1/3 innings.

CF Adam Eaton left Thursday’s game against the Blue Jays after being thrown out at first on a high chop to second base to lead off the game. Initial reports said that he experienced cramping in his left leg. Leury Garcia replaced him in center field. “Hopefully we can deal with it today and get back,” Easton said after the game. “I did kind of get almost an off day. Hopefully we can bounce back tomorrow and it will be good tomorrow.”

1B Jose Abreu singled in the sixth inning of Thursday’s 7-0 loss at Toronto to extend his season high hit streak to 11 games. During the streak, he is batting .348 (16-for-46).

LHP Scott Downs was designated for assignment Thursday, and LHP Eric Surkamp was called up from Triple-A Charlotte. Downs was 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA and one save in 38 games for the White Sox. Downs, 38, was signed as a free agent in January to a one-year deal with a club option for 2015. He is 38-38 with a 3.57 ERA in 602 appearances in the majors, pitching for the Cubs, Expos, Blue Jays, Angels, Braves and White Sox.

LHP John Danks, who starts against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday, is 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA over his past four starts. However, he lost his most recent outing, Sunday against Minnesota, when he allowed 11 hits and six runs in five innings. This will be his first start at Rogers Centre since May 29, 2011, when he took the loss after allowing nine earned runs on nine hits in four innings. He is 1-4 with a 6.46 ERA in six career starts against the Blue Jays.