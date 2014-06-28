LHP Chris Sale will make his 12th start of the season when he faces the Blue Jays on Saturday in the third game of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. He is 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA over his past seven starts. He did not factor in the decision on Monday when he allowed two runs on a career-high 11 hits over six innings. He struck out a season-low three. He will be making his second career start (and fifth outing) against the Blue Jays. He is 0-2 with a 3.00 ERA against the Blue Jays and lost his only start against them when he allowed two runs in seven innings on April 18, 2013.

CF Adam Eaton (sore legs) did not play in Friday’s 5-4 win over Toronto and is listed as day to day. His place was taken by INF Leury Garcia who was 0-for-5. Eaton was 0-for-1 in the 7-0 loss to Toronto on Thursday and came out of the game with the leg problem after leading off the first with a groundout. It snapped his 12-game hit streak and his string of reaching base safely in 20 straight games, both career bests. He batted .417 (20-for-48) on his hitting streak. “Just making sure you can get him healthy and get him where he needs to be so we don’t lose him for 15 days,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s a guy who has to use his legs, and if his legs aren’t very good, chances are he’s not going to be very good.”

1B Jose Abreu hit two solo homers against RHP R.A. Dickey in Friday’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. His 2-for-e gave him a season-best 12-game hitting streak. Over the streak, he is batting .367 (18-for-49). “It’s not a surprise,” manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s a good hitter, but I think you also see the power that’s there. When he gets it on the barrel, it just seems to continue to go. It’s like helium balls, they just continue to float.”

RHP Scott Carroll took the loss on Thursday at Toronto in his first start since May 19. He allowed nine hits, two walks and five runs in five innings in the 7-0 loss to the Blue Jays. In between starts, he made six relief appearances and went 1-0 with a 1.83 ERA. “I was just excited about the opportunity to be back in the rotation,” he said. “On a different day, those balls could’ve been caught, or been outs, but I understand it’s the game. But it’s frustrating when you make good pitches and the results just aren’t there. ... I felt really good. I built my pitch count up and I‘m trying to build myself up to where I can consistently go over 100 pitches as a starter. But (Thursday) I definitely felt good going into the game. My pitches were working.”

OF Dayan Viciedo went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Thursday’s 7-0 loss at Toronto to snap a 12-game hitting streak against the Blue Jays. It matched the longest hit streak in franchise history against Toronto. During the streak, Viciedo batted .442 (19-for-43) with two homers and seven RBI in his streak against the Blue Jays. But he came back in Friday’s to go 1-for-4 with his seventh homer of the season.