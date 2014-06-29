LHP Chris Sale allowed four hits, five walks and two runs in seven innings on Saturday to earn the victory as the White Sox came back to beat the Blue Jays 4-3. The five walks were a career high. He has allowed two or fewer runs in eight of his 12 starts this season and has gone at least seven innings seven times. “I felt like I had good stuff. I just didn’t know where it was going for the most part,” Sale said. “I just couldn’t command it. The way we hit and the way we played defense allowed me to get through that.”

LHP Jose Quintana will make his 17th start of the season in the finale of a four-game series against the Blue Jays on Sunday. He is 1-3 with a 3.86 ERA over five starts in June after going 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in May. Defeated Baltimore on Tuesday when he allowed one run on six hits with eight strikeouts over seven innings. He is 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA in five career starts against the Blue Jays.

CF Adam Eaton (left leg cramp), who left Thursday’s 7-0 loss at Toronto after grounding out in the first inning and missed Friday’s game, played Saturday. He was 1-for-4 with a single in the eighth and has reached base in 21 of his past 22 games and has a hit in 12 of his past 13 games.

1B Jose Abreu doubled in a three-run seventh in a 4-3 win at Toronto to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 13 games. After going 1-for-4 on Saturday, he is batting .358 (19-for-53) on his streak.

DH Adam Dunn was 2-for-2 with two walks in Saturday’s 4-3 win at Toronto. It is the 73rd time in his career that he has reached base four or more times in a game. It is the fifth-highest total among active left-handed hitters in the majors.