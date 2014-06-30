LHP Jose Quintana pitched seven scoreless innings for the seventh time in his career on June 29 in a 4-0 win over the Blue Jays. Quintana received a no-decision each of the previous six times. The left-hander went seven innings allowing just three hits while striking out seven and walking two for his fifth win of the season.

RF Moises Sierra hit his second home run of the season Sunday at Toronto. It was his first home run since May 11. Sierra took Jays starter Mark Buehrle’s 1-0 offering into the second deck in left field. “Sierra of all people, knowing that guy chases a lot, I threw a changeup pretty much right down the middle,” said Buehrle. “It’s frustrating because you know you don’t have to throw much in the strike zone and I pretty much teed one up for him. That’s what he’s supposed to do.”

DH Jose Abreu extended his career-best 14-game hit streak with a single in the third inning against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Abreu went 1-for-4 with an RBI in the White Sox 4-0 win in Toronto on Sunday.

RHP Hector Noesi is 2-5 over 11 starts this season. Noesi has not factored into the decision in his last two outings. The right-hander pitched seven innings against Baltimore his last time out allowing nine hits and two earned runs.