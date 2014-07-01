1B Jose Abreu said he’s not thinking at all about his pending decision regarding the annual Home Run Derby at the All-Star Game festivities. Abreu, a 27-year-old rookie who defected from Cuba, is at the top of the rankings for home runs in the American League and has been invited to participate in the home-run competition by AL captain Jose Bautista of the Toronto Blue Jays. “Right now, it’s simple,” Abreu said. “It’s just I‘m not thinking about that. We’ve still got 10, 15 days until the All-Star Game and all that, and that’s just not a priority right now. I‘m thinking about how I can help, so we can get in a better position right now as a team. That’s really the importance and the priority right now.”

RHP Matt Lindstrom met up with the White Sox’s medical staff Monday at U.S. Cellular Field while recovering from surgery to fix a subluxed tendon in his left ankle. Lindstrom, who’s undergone acupuncture and laser treatments during his rehab, thinks he’s about a week ahead in his recovery. He is out of the walking boot and has played catch a few times already without wearing it. He hopes to be ready for an injury-rehab assignment in about a month, but didn’t want to put an exact timetable on his potential return. “I‘m pretty optimistic about it,” Lindstrom said. “I’ve already played catch without the boot on three or four times. It feels pretty good. I‘m excited to get going and I tried to do whatever I could the last month once I got that cast off to speed up the healing process a little bit with those different types of treatments and stuff.”

RHP Hector Noesi (2-5, 5.07) had his scheduled start Monday against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field pushed back a day because of rain. The game will be made up Tuesday as part of a doubleheader and Noesi will start the first game for the White Sox, still matched up against Angels RHP Garrett Richards (8-2, 2.76). Noesi is 2-1 with a 3.59 ERA in his past six starts. This will be his seventh career outing against the Angels (third start). Noesi is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA lifetime against Los Angeles. Each of his previous starts against the Angels happened in 2012 as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Scott Carroll (2-4, 4.76) will make his scheduled start Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field, but now it will be the nightcap to an unscheduled doubleheader. The series opener between the teams was rained out Monday and will be made up Tuesday afternoon. Carroll will be making his seventh start and 13 appearance of the season and his career. He took the loss in his most recent start June 26 at the Toronto Blue Jays. Carroll’s only previous appearance against the Angels was throwing 4 1/3 innings of relief June 6 in Anaheim, allowing one run on two hits.