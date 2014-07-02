LHP Chris Sale (7-1, 2.30) got the backing of White Sox manager Robin Ventura on Tuesday for his inclusion on the American League All-Star team’s roster despite missing 35 days with an arm injury earlier this season. Sale has dominant statistics by any measure and continues to be one of the toughest pitchers in the major leagues for opposing hitters to face. “I think his stuff does (warrant it),” Ventura said, prior to the White Sox’s doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. “You are also trying to win the game, so you are trying to take the best guys. He has proven (himself). He has done it over, not this just year but the last couple of years. That stuff, to me, you are looking at a guy that’s at the top of his game. Whether he missed a little bit of time, he’s still one of the better (pitchers) and his numbers prove it out.”

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 16 straight games with hits in both games of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. The Cuban-born rookie extended his streak in his first at-bat of each game, clubbing a three-run homer to the opposite field in the first contest and singling to third base in the second game. The homer was the 26th for Abreu, which made him the only player in major league history to hit that many in his first 70 games. Abreu is hitting .344 during his streak with six home runs and 15 RBIs. “I think his power plays in the Grand Canyon,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia quipped before the first game. “He’s got pretty good power.”

LHP John Danks (7-6, 4.26) will start the finale of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field, looking to win for the second time in as many times on the mound. Danks got a win in his most recent start, June 27 at Toronto, throwing six innings and yielding two runs on five hits. He last faced the Angels May 10, 2011 and lost that start by allowing six runs on 10 hits in five innings. Danks is 3-4 with a 3.20 ERA in 10 career starts against Los Angeles.

RHP Hector Noesi had an interesting start in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field. Noesi was effectively wild to start the game, but his control issues wound up getting to him eventually. Noesi didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings, but walked a career-high seven and allowed back-to-back home runs to Angels centerfielder Mike Trout and first baseman Albert Pujols in the loss. Noesi also tied his career high with seven strikeouts. “Well first of all, from the beginning I didn’t feel good,” Noesi said. “I left a few pitches up and they got them. I didn’t really feel my release point. Seven walks you can see, that’s my first time doing that. I was trying to do my best.”

3B Conor Gillaspie hit his first homer of the season in the second game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Gillaspie’s home run, off right-hander Jered Weaver with shortstop Alexei Ramirez aboard in the second, went over the wall down the right-field line in the second inning to cut L.A.’s lead to 3-2. Prior to the game, Gillaspie was just 2-for-21 (.095) in his past five games. He went a combined 3-for-7 in the doubleheader with three runs and three RBIs.

RHP Scott Carroll took his second straight loss Tuesday since leaving his role as long reliever and re-joining the White Sox’s starting rotation. Carroll started the second game of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels at U.S. Cellular Field and allowed all seven runs in Chicago’s 7-5 loss. He went six innings, allowed 10 hits and walked three. He’s now allowed at least five runs over his last five starts, after performing well in the bullpen role. “It’s not necessarily harder (starting),” Carroll said. “I just need to be more efficient. You’re seeing the lineup more times, you’re throwing a lot more pitches and going deeper into games, so I need to be more efficient and make better pitches. I‘m trying to get to the point to know where I‘m consistent and translate what I had into the bullpen over.”