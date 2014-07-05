LHP Chris Sale continues to improve in his pitch efficiency, which is leading to longer outings like the complete-game he threw Friday night against the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale struck out 12, didn’t walk any and picked up the victory in a tidy 112 pitches. “He’s learning to how to be efficient, going through it,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “It’s not all about throwing as hard you can. It’s locating and getting guys to swing early. That’s the thing I think young pitchers don’t quite understand, is when you start throwing a bunch of strikes and you don’t get good swings at them, guys start swinging earlier, you can get guys to pop up. First-pitch outs are pretty big. He has been able to do that.”

LHP Jose Quintana will start for the White Sox on Saturday in the second game of a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field. After hitting a rough patch, Quintana is back to top form. He’s 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA in his past three starts, which includes a win in his last outing -- when he threw seven scoreless innings June 29 in Toronto. Quintana has started three times against Seattle in his career, going 0-0 with a 6.97 ERA.

1B Jose Abreu extended his team-high hitting streak to 18 straight games Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field against the Seattle Mariners. He did it in style, too, clubbing a two-run homer to highlight a four-run fourth inning to give LHP Chris Sale a 5-0 cushion on the mound. It’s the longest hitting streak by a rookie since Pete Ward reached that many games in 1963. Abreu is hitting .324 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs during his streak. “I wasn’t even aware of it until my dad told me,” Abreu said through an interpreter. “He was like, ‘You are getting hits.’ I‘m trying to do something to help every day, whether it’s a RBI (or) playing defensively. I‘m trying to do something that helps the team. That’s my goal.”

DH Paul Konerko made his 27th start of the season Friday in the White Sox’s 7-1 win to start a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field. Konerko was Chicago’s designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with his fifth homer, a two-run shot in the ninth. After a rough start offensively, Konerko is starting to heat up. He’s now hitting .361 with three home runs and seven RBIs in his past 16 games.

3B Conor Gillaspie went 0-for-4 Friday against the Seattle Mariners, hitting out of the seventh spot in the batting order for just the third time this season. Gillaspie normally hits higher, including 41 times in the third slot, but he’s struggled of late. Prior to the game, Gillaspie was just 4-for-27 (.148) in his previous seven games and his first homer of the season Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels snapped an 0-for-15 skid.

LF Dayan Viciedo is having a resurgence at the plate for the White Sox, who beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Viciedo, who struggled mightily for about a month, has hit four home runs in his past seven games, including a solo homer Friday in a 4-for-4 performance. “I still have the same plan,” he said. “I‘m still going there with a plan and I‘m still doing my routine and working on the things I’ve got to do. I felt like a few weeks ago I was hitting the ball hard, just right at people. Nothing different. I just continue to do what I’ve been doing.”