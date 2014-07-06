FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 6, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago White Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Jose Quintana threw a gem Saturday against the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field but had to settle for a no-decision. Quintana went 7 2/3 innings, didn’t allow a run and matched a season-high 10 strikeouts. He walked one and threw 109 pitches.

1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-4 Saturday and had his 18-game hitting streak snapped in a 3-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field in a game that lasted 14 innings. Abreu left the game in the ninth for a pinch runner after reaching base on a throwing error by Seattle SS Brad Miller.

1B Adam Dunn hasn’t hit a home run since June 18 and has just that one homer in his last 19 games after going 0-for-5 on Saturday. Dunn’s power numbers are down compared to what he’s done throughout his career. His 12 home runs are the most striking statistic. “He’s been more of a line-drive guy lately,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

1B/DH Paul Konerko could hit his way into more at-bats for the White Sox if he stays hot at the plate during his limited opportunities to play. Konerko has only 34 at-bats since June 1, but is batting .353 with three home runs and seven RBIs in that span of 16 games. Konerko is used sparingly right now to spell left-handed hitting Adam Dunn some days against left-handed pitchers.

RHP Hector Noesi (1-0, 4.50) will try to snap out of a funk while starting for the White Sox on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners in the series finale at U.S. Cellular Field. Noesi is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in his last five starts, taking his sixth loss of the season on July 1 against the Los Angeles Angels by allowing five runs in five innings on three hits and a career-high seven walks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.