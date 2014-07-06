LHP Jose Quintana threw a gem Saturday against the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field but had to settle for a no-decision. Quintana went 7 2/3 innings, didn’t allow a run and matched a season-high 10 strikeouts. He walked one and threw 109 pitches.

1B Jose Abreu went 0-for-4 Saturday and had his 18-game hitting streak snapped in a 3-2 loss against the Seattle Mariners at U.S. Cellular Field in a game that lasted 14 innings. Abreu left the game in the ninth for a pinch runner after reaching base on a throwing error by Seattle SS Brad Miller.

1B Adam Dunn hasn’t hit a home run since June 18 and has just that one homer in his last 19 games after going 0-for-5 on Saturday. Dunn’s power numbers are down compared to what he’s done throughout his career. His 12 home runs are the most striking statistic. “He’s been more of a line-drive guy lately,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said.

1B/DH Paul Konerko could hit his way into more at-bats for the White Sox if he stays hot at the plate during his limited opportunities to play. Konerko has only 34 at-bats since June 1, but is batting .353 with three home runs and seven RBIs in that span of 16 games. Konerko is used sparingly right now to spell left-handed hitting Adam Dunn some days against left-handed pitchers.

RHP Hector Noesi (1-0, 4.50) will try to snap out of a funk while starting for the White Sox on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners in the series finale at U.S. Cellular Field. Noesi is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA in his last five starts, taking his sixth loss of the season on July 1 against the Los Angeles Angels by allowing five runs in five innings on three hits and a career-high seven walks.