CF Adam Eaton plays with an abandon that sometimes borders on reckless. Robin Ventura has told him to take it easy at times, but the manager has no problem with Eaton crashing into the wall following a running catch in the outfield. “That I will let him do,” Ventura said. “He can do that all he wants. When you are going after an out, that’s one thing. Running with no need to run, that would be another thing.” Ventura has only praise for Eaton’s defense. “He’s played a great defense. This is not a real easy place to play defensively just because of the winds. You never know which way it’s going once it goes out there. The play he made yesterday, his arm, he’s made some good throws and catches. I like having him out there. He can go get it.”

RHP Nate Jones (back surgery) continues to rehab and maintains that his target date to return to action is sometime in late August, although he isn’t throwing off a mound yet. ”He probably is aiming for it, but whether he gets there is a whole other thing,“ Ventura said. ”When they’re with Herm (Schneider, the trainer), they can kind of make that assessment of when they’re going to be there. Everybody is happy with his improvement and where (he‘s) going. Does it mean he’s going to play this year? I don’t know. We’ll see once he starts physically going out and playing and seeing how that happens. We know the prognosis is good as far as they continue to improve.

RHP Jake Petricka has eight straight scoreless relief appearances, a streak spanning 11 innings. The streak has lowered his ERA to 1.85 and he’s been one of the bright spots in an otherwise horrid bullpen for the White Sox, picking up his third save on Sunday. “I think his progression and his rise through the bullpen has been pretty impressive,” Ventura said. “From where he started to where he is now, he’s a pretty aggressive kid. Before you are more concerned about control and location and things like that. Now he pretty much has it. He’s put in that situation to get a ground ball, double-play guy.”

1B Jose Abreu, who’s tied for the major league lead in homers with 27, was voted in as reserve on the American League team, along with fellow countryman SS SS Alexei Ramirez. “It really is a gift from god to be able to have the privilege to play in the All-Star Game,” the rookie Abreu said. “Everyone knows the type of player and person that Alexei is and Alexei has helped me a lot since I’ve arrived. It really makes me happy to be going to the game with him.”

RHP Hector Noesi was traded by the Seattle Mariners and released by the Texas Rangers in April this season. He was a bit shell-shocked when he joined the White Sox, but said pitching coach Don Cooper had a simple message for him. “When I got here, Cooper say, ‘I‘m gonna fix you,'” Noesi said. “So I believe everything he say.” Noesi picked up his third win with the White Sox on Sunday, tossing 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the White Sox’s 1-0 victory.

SS Alexei Ramirez was selected to his first All-Star Game. “I‘m still a little in shock,” he said. “It’s the recognition of a lot of the hard work that I’ve put in here and we’ve put in as a team. It’s a great honor.” The shortstop’s average has dropped a bit of late, but he’s still batting .286 with eight homers and 41 RBIs.