RF Avisail Garcia, out for the season with a shoulder injury, took batting practice on the field for the first time in his rehab Monday. “Is it possible he returns to major league play this year? Yes, it is possible. However, we are still many steps in the rehabilitation away from that,” GM Rick Hahn said. “Ultimately, the decision about whether Avi plays at the big league level this year will be dictated primarily by his health and secondarily by what’s best for his development.”

DH Adam Dunn, 0-for-7 against Boston RHP Clay Buchholz coming in, hit a homer and a double in Chicago’s victory Monday. The home run was his 453rd, breaking a tie with Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski for 35th place on the all-time list. Boston’s David Ortiz has 450.

LHP John Danks, 1-0 with a 2.63 ERA over his past two starts and 4-2 with a 2.65 ERA over his past eight, faces the Red Sox in Game 2 of the four-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night. The veteran, rebounding from a 4-14 season, is just 3-6 with a 4.97 ERA in 10 career starts against Boston. He started against the Red Sox in Chicago on April 16, when he allowed a run on three hits and in six innings in a no-decision.

3B Conor Gillaspie was out of the lineup Monday night with a bruised right knee after getting hit by a pitch Sunday. “He’s moving a little better,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said, “but he’s sore, and we just felt it was better to give him today and make sure he’s able to get out there and move around and dive and do all that stuff. He’s pretty sore today.”

RHP Scott Carroll pitched a gem in Boston on Monday night, allowing one hit and walking two over 6 2/3 scoreless innings for his first win as a starter since his major league debut April 27. He allowed only three balls out of the infield in giving the White Sox their fifth straight strong start. Before the game, manager Robin Ventura told him to “just be better,” and he accomplished that goal. “This one felt really good,” said Carroll (3-5). “There were some things that I worked on in between the last start to this start. I definitely executed that, and this one felt good. I was aggressive in the strike zone.”

RF Dayan Viciedo ripped a three-run homer to cap a crafty at-bat in the fourth inning. The homer was his 11th of the season. Five of them, to go with 11 RBIs, came in the past 10 games.