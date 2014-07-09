LHP Chris Sale, who was leading the fan voting for the final spot on the American League All-Star team, takes an 8-1 record and 2.16 ERA to the mound Wednesday night in the third game of the four-game series with the Red Sox in Boston. He is 5-1 with a 2.10 ERA over his last nine starts. Pitching coach Don Cooper, speaking on a video put out by the team supporting Sale, said, “A wrong has to be righted. He’s truly deserving of an All-Star. Any team and any individual hitter knows this guy is an All-Star.”

1B Jose Abreu collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, in Tuesday night’s win -- his 46th and 47th extra base hits of his rookie season. He also had an intentional walk, the second time this season he reached base four times in a game. He has hit safely in 21 of his last 22 games.

LHP John Danks earned his eighth win of the season despite giving up three runs in the fifth inning Tuesday night. He left the game after 5 2/3 innings of work. That matches LHP Chris Sale for the most wins on the staff. Since the beginning of June, Danks is 5-1 with a 3.40 ERA.

LF Alejandro De Aza didn’t get an RBI when a run scored on his double-play grounder in the second inning, but he later stroked a pair of RBI hits. He is hitting .341 since June 4.

3B Conor Gillaspie, who missed Monday night’s game with a bruised right knee, was back in the lineup on Tuesday -- in a big way. He singled in a two-run second inning, doubled and scored in the fourth and then hit a two-run homer to snap a 3-3 tie in the sixth. He came into the game in a 4-for-29 slump over his previous 10 games.