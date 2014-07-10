LHP Chris Sale, who was leading the fan vote for the final spot on the American League All-Star team, faced a Red Sox lineup that contained five rookies Wednesday night. He left after 7 2/3 innings with a 4-0 lead, and his bullpen couldn’t hold it, thus costing Sale a chance to improve to 9-1. He finished the game with a 2.08 ERA. He has an 0.89 ERA in 20 1/3 career innings against the Red Sox.

LHP Jose Quintana, who has a streak of 15 2/3 scoreless innings dating back to the seventh inning of his June 24 start, faces the Red Sox in the series finale at Fenway Park on Thursday. He is 2-0 with an 0.43 ERA over his past three starts with 25 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings. He is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two careers starts against Boston. Quintana will face the Red Sox for the first time this season.

1B Jose Abreu drilled his 28th home run of the season in the first inning Wednesday night in the White Sox’s loss to the Red Sox. He is tied with Baltimore’s Nelson Cruz for the major league lead. The 28th homer moved Abreu past Zeke Bonura (1934) for second-most homers by White Sox rookie. Ron Kittle hit 35 in 1983.

LF Alejando De Aza, who had a pair of RBI hits Tuesday night, collected a single, double and a triple Wednesday, the triple a fly ball that Boston LF Jonny Gomes lost in the twilight. He hit triples in each of the past two games.

3B Conor Gillaspie, who had three hits Tuesday night, including his second homer of the season, homered again and also had a double in Wednesday night. It marked the first time in his career he had back-to-back multi-hit games.