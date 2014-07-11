LHP Chris Sale (8-1, 2.08) was tabbed Thursday as the 34th and final player to the American League roster for the All-Star game after winning the fan vote. Sale was one of five pitchers nominated for the final spot and led the balloting the entire way in earning his third All-Star selection. With 6.7 million votes, Sale edged Garrett Richards of the Los Angeles Angels, Detroit’s Rick Porcello, Cleveland’s Corey Kluber and Houston’s Dallas Keuchel. “I enjoyed the process of the shirts and the campaigning and the votes and all that stuff. It was really enjoyable,” Sale said. “I‘m just excited for it, just like any other one. No matter how many you make, you still get excited about it. It’s a fun experience.” Sale, who pitched two innings of scoreless relief to earn the win in last year’s All-Star game, became the fourth White Sox player to win the Final Vote, the most of any team.

LHP Jose Quintana was perfect through five innings Thursday and left with nothing to show for it. Quintana yielded three runs on just two hits over seven innings, striking out seven and walking two in a no-decision. He retired the first 15 batters he faced before walking Stephen Drew and David Ross to begin the sixth. Jackie Bradley Jr. followed with Boston’s first hit of the game, a single to right that tied it at 1, and David Ortiz’s two-out double put the Red Sox on top 3-1. It was the first earned run that Quintana had allowed in 20 2/3 innings and only the second in his last 30 2/3 innings. “I didn’t feel comfortable after the first walk because of the first-time stretch in the game,” he said. “I think all my pitches were really good to both sides.”

1B Jose Abreu didn’t hit another home run Thursday, but he still continued to get on base. The rookie, who is tied for the major league lead with 28 homers, went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and has recorded at least one extra-base hit in three straight games, bringing his total to 49 for the season. He entered the day fourth in all of baseball in extra-base hits. He also stole third base in the sixth inning for his first career stolen base.

RHP Hector Noesi has played for three teams this season but is starting to settle in with Chicago. Noesi (3-6) opened the season with the Seattle Mariners before being designated for assignment and traded to the Texas Rangers, who then put him on waivers for the White Sox to scoop up. Noesi will make his 14th start of the season for Chicago on Friday in the opener of a three-game series with Cleveland. He has lowered his ERA from 14.21 to 4.90 since joining the White Sox, and is coming off perhaps is best start of the season Sunday, when he allowed only five hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Mariners.

1B Conor Gillaspie continued his torrid tear through Fenway Park on Thursday. Gillaspie hit his third homer in as many days, belting a pinch-hit, two-run homer off All-Star closer Koji Uehara that tied the game 3-3 the ninth inning. It was his second career homer as a pinch hitter. After sitting out the opener of the four-game series with a bruised knee, Gillaspie is 6-for-9 in the three games since, belting three home runs in a span of seven at-bats. He has four homers in his last 24 at-bats after opening the season with 224 consecutive homerless at-bats. “He’s been hotter than all get-out lately,” said Chicago center fielder Adam Eaton. “It’s good to see him coming through and hitting with some power.”