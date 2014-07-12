LHP Carlos Rodon was signed to a minor league contract. The 21-year-old Rodon was the White Sox’s first-round pick, the third player taken overall, in the June Draft. Rodon received a $6.582 million signing bonus.

OF Adam Dunn homered leading off the fifth inning Friday night. It was Dunn’s 14th home run of the season and the 454th of his career, which ranks second among all active players behind Albert Pujols, who has 512.

RHP Hector Noesi came into his start vs. Cleveland Friday night with a 1.32 ERA in two career starts vs. the Indians. But Noesi never made it out of the fifth inning Friday, giving up six runs on seven hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. “I was trying to find my fastball tonight, but it was terrible. Every inning,” he said.

2B Gordon Beckham, who recently snapped an 0-for-21 hitless streak and is hitting .033 (1-for-30) in his last seven games, was given a night off Friday. INF Leury Garcia started in place of Beckham at second base.