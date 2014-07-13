OF Adam Eaton did not play Saturday because of a jammed left wrist. He probably will sit out Sunday’s game as well.

LHP Andre Rienzo was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following the game. In 14 appearances, 11 starts, this season Rienzo is 4-5 with a 5.87 ERA. The White Sox will call up a position player before Sunday’s game.

1B Jose Abreu’s two run home run in the fourth inning was his 29th home run and 50th extra base hit of the season. Both those totals are the most by a major league rookie before the All-Star break. “Obviously, he’s very dangerous,” Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. “That’s an understatement.” Abreu is 7-for-35 vs. Cleveland this year and five of the seven hits are home runs.

SS Alexei Ramirez was removed from Saturday’s game after drawing a walk in the fourth inning. Ramirez had back stiffness. He is day-to-day.

2B Gordon Beckham, who has been battling through a prolonged slump and did not start Friday’s game, started on Saturday and hit a two-run double in the ninth inning. The hit snapped Beckham’s 0-for-32 streak.

RHP Scott Carroll pitched five scoreless innings, allowing two hits, before leaving Saturday’s game because of back stiffness. “It really kind of hit me in the fifth,” Carroll said. “I tried to stay out there as long as I could.” Carroll this year has a 0.00 ERA in 14 innings vs. Cleveland, and has a 5.27 ERA against everyone else.