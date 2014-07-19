SS Carlos Sanchez was brought up to the big club last weekend as insurance after Alexei Ramirez had to leave a game with back stiffness. Sanchez will stick around for at least a few more days because the White Sox won’t need a fifth starter until Tuesday. “He can serve as a utility guy,” manager Robin Ventura said. “You don’t have to force it and get him in there, but if the situation arises, you have a need to use him, you’re going to use him.”

LHP Chris Sale, who tossed an inning in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, won’t make his next start until at least Monday so he can get his personal version of the All-Star break. “After the All-Star Game and things like that you want to make sure that he is as well-rested as he can possibly be,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I think that’s part of pushing him back until next week is that he gets the full complement of rest and everything else that he deserves because he’s gone pretty hard that first half.”

CF Adam Eaton missed the last two games before the break with a couple of jammed fingers on his right hand, but he was back in the lineup on Friday. “He’s pretty good,” manager Robin Ventura said. “We’ll see. He was banged up enough that I think that six days will help him more than anybody else.” Eaton tripled to center in his first at-bat.

RHP Matt Lindstrom continues to rehab following ankle surgery earlier in the season and he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday. But when Lindstrom, the team’s closer before he was injured, will be able to throw in a game still is unclear. “Arm-wise he looks fine,” manager Robin Ventura said. “Come-backers and things like that are still... he’s still not 100 percent running around. You feel a little, like you’re pushing it if you put him out there pretty soon.”