INF Carlos Sanchez was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte following the White Sox’s 4-3 victory Saturday night against the Houston Astros. A corresponding roster move will be announced prior to the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

C Adrian Nieto might start to get more action behind the plate heading down the back half of the season, according to White Sox manager Robin Ventura. The rookie backstop, who was acquired as a Rule 5 pick, has mostly played in spot duty, getting most of his starts while catching LHP John Danks. That might change a little bit after showing Ventura signs of progress at the major league level. “Yeah, you can see that happening,” Ventura said. “I don’t see any reason (why not). I think early on you are probably protecting that a little bit more. He’ll be in there a little bit more. Even the last couple of weeks, he’s been progressing to a point where you feel comfortable with him going in there.”

1B/DH Jose Abreu went 1-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games. Abreu has now hit safely in 28 of his past 29 games for a .348 average during that span. “I think the more he gets comfortable, there is reason to believe he will do even better,” White Sox 1B Paul Konerko said. “I think the more he faces guys, the strikeouts will go down, there will probably be more balls in play, he will probably take more walks and that usually leads to a higher average, more hits, more runs driven in, that kind of stuff.”

1B/DH Paul Konerko has warmed up to his role as a platoon player in his last season as a player. Konerko, who went 0-for-3 and scored a run in a 4-3 victory Saturday night against the Houston Astros, is even learning more about the game by watching most nights from the bench with White Sox coaches and manager Robin Ventura. He’s also learned to go full throttle when he does get a start, which is starting to happen more often against left-handed pitchers. “There’s ways to enjoy it,” Ventura said of Konerko’s role. “He understands that he can’t play every day, so I think that part of it he enjoys, to be able to come in and, on a day like (Saturday), he can go out there and play not having to feel like he needs to hold anything back for the next two or three days. Just let it hang out.”

LHP John Danks (8-6, 3.99) will start the series finale against the Houston Astros on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. Danks has pitched quality starts in eight of his past 10 outings and is having a great month in July. He’s 1-0 with a 2.66 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings through three July starts.

RHP Hector Noesi lasted just six innings and threw only 83 pitches, but picked up the win Saturday night against the Houston Astros at U.S. Cellular Field. Noesi’s fourth win tied his entire total from the 2011 season through the 2013 campaign. Three of his past five starts were quality outings.