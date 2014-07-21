LHP Chris Sale will start for the White Sox on Monday against the Kansas City Royals to begin a three-game series between the American League Central rivals at U.S. Cellular Field. It will be the first start since the All-Star break for Sale, who is 5-1 with a 2.00 ERA and two complete games in his past 10 starts. Sale, who pitched for the AL in the All-Star Game, is 6-7 with a 2.43 ERA in his career against the Royals, including 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA in Chicago.

RHP Jake Petricka and RHP Zach Putnam will handle the White Sox’s closing duties for the time being, unless one of them wins the job outright. Manager Robin Ventura might also get RHP Matt Lindstrom back from the 15-day disabled list in a few weeks, but until he returns, it will up to Putnam and Petricka to shut things down in the final inning.

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 11 games Sunday afternoon in the White Sox’s 11-7 loss to the Houston Astros. Abreu has now hit safely in 29 of his past 30 games and isn’t showing any signs of fatigue despite creeping up on the maximum number of games he’s played in one season. “I don’t really think it’s going to affect (me),” Abreu said through an interpreter. “In Cuba, we played 96 games. So far, we’ve played half of the season and here we play 162 games, but I just feel like we’ve just got to continue to work hard and stay mentally tough and continue to be a good person, so you can get the results that you want at the end of the season. But I don’t think the length is going to affect my performance or anything like that.”

RHP Taylor Thompson had his contract purchased by the White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte and joined the 25-man roster in Chicago on Sunday for the finale of a series against the Houston Astros. Thompson, who made his major-league debut by throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in an 11-7 loss, took the spot of rookie INF Carlos Sanchez, who was optioned back to Charlotte following a game Saturday. Thompson, 27, is 2-0 with a 2.61 ERA and six saves for the Knights. He’s struck out 54 and held opposing hitters to a combined .214 average in 31 relief appearances.

LHP John Danks had a rough outing Sunday afternoon against the Houston Astros in a series finale at U.S. Cellular Field, allowing six runs (all earned) on 12 hits in just 4 1/3 innings. Danks allowed two home runs and had his worst outing this season at home, where he’d gone 4-2 with a 2.72 ERA in nine prior starts. In two starts against Houston this season, he’s 0-2 with a 14.00 ERA in nine innings. The Astros have piled up 22 hits against him this year, including five home runs (two in Sunday’s game). “For whatever reason, Houston’s beat me up this year,” Danks said. “Fortunately we’re done with them and we won the series, but it stinks to go out there with a chance to sweep and not pitch well.”

RHP Matt Lindstrom will throw another bullpen followed by a live batting practice session against injured teammate Avisail Garcia when the White Sox play at the Minnesota Twins July 24-27. Lindstrom, on the 15-day disabled list after surgery on his left ankle, will likely be given an injury-rehab assignment afterward. “We’re not sure if they want me to do two live BPs or just one, but we’ll take it to that point and see how it goes,” Lindstrom said. “But my bullpen Saturday (July 19) went really good. I threw 30 pitches and threw a lot of strikes, especially with my secondary pitches, which was a surprise but I was pleased with it.”