LHP Chris Sale didn’t have his top stuff but still dominated the Kansas City Royals to pick up his ninth win Monday night at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale went seven innings, struck out eight, walked one and allowed the Royals’ lone run in a 3-1 White Sox victory. Sale spent a month on the disabled list earlier this season, but manager Robin Ventura thinks he should be right in the mix for American League Cy Young Award contention. “Oh yeah, absolutely,” Ventura said. “There is no reason why he shouldn’t be in the discussion. I don’t care if you miss a month or not. I mean, he’s good. That part, I don’t care.”

CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 2-for-3 in a 3-1 victory Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. Eaton has multi-hit games in four of the last six.

1B Jose Abreu extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a double in the seventh inning of the White Sox’s 3-1 victory on Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. Abreu has hit safely in 30 of his past 31 games and is batting .347 during that span.

1B Adam Dunn hit a two-run single in the first inning of the White Sox’s 3-1 victory Monday night against the Kansas City Royals. It was his first multi-RBI game since June 18 against the San Francisco Giants.

2B Gordon Beckham is mired in a slump amid speculation that he might get dealt before the July 31 trade deadline. Beckham is just 4-for-51 (.078) in the past 13 games and is hitting just .133 in his past 32 after going 0-for-3 with an RBI on Monday night in the White Sox’s 3-1 win against the Kansas City Royals. ”I think it seems a little closer than it has in the last couple of weeks,“ manager Robin Ventura said of Beckham’s approach. ”I think really focusing more on going the other way would help him a bit, but when you press, it’s harder to buy all in to be able to do that. You have to take baby steps, maybe give a little ground on power and things like that to get it over there.

RHP Scott Carroll (4-5, 4.19 ERA) will start for the White Sox on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field in the middle game of a three-game series. Carroll, who is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in his past two starts (11 2/3 innings), is 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in two career games against the Royals (one start). Carroll’s most recent start was July 12 at the Indians, when he threw five scoreless innings before leaving with stiffness in his lower back.