LHP Chris Sale has improved his control this season. The White Sox’s ace has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 6.47 (110 strikeouts/17 walks) after whiffing eight and walking one Monday in the White Sox’s 3-1 win against the Kansas City Royals. He’s also struck out at least 10, with no walks, four times in 73 career starts -- including three of those outings this season. “I‘m just trying to get better day in and day out,” Sale said. “Not walking a lot of guys, that’s something I really pride myself on ... throwing strikes and working quick.”

LHP Jose Quintana (5-7, 3.26) will start the series finale against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field. Quintana has thrown quality starts in five of his past six outings, going 2-0 with a 1.77 ERA and 46 strikeouts. Quintana hasn’t had nearly as much success against the Royals, though. In two starts against Kansas City this year, he’s 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA, with 16 hits allowed. Quintana is also 0-5 in his career against the Royals with a 4.52 ERA in 10 starts.

CF Adam Eaton is in a hot streak despite a broken middle finger on his right (non-throwing) hand. He initially broke it sliding headfirst in Boston before the All-Star break, and has found ways to compensate. He went 1-for-4 in the White Sox’s 7-1 loss Tuesday to the Kansas City Royals and extended his hitting streak to nine straight games.

1B Jose Abreu did not play Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals at U.S. Cellular Field after manager Robin Ventura gave him a day off. Abreu, who played in the All-Star Game, has played 86 games and is nearing the most games he’s ever played in one season. He was available to pinch hit Tuesday and is expected to play Wednesday. “I think going through all the All-Star stuff and not really having a break, you just see little things ... back stuff and him moving around,” Ventura said. “I just talked to him (Monday) night after the game and it was just being honest with him and him being honest with me, so (this was) a good day to do it.”

RHP Matt Lindstrom remains on target to throw a live bullpen session this weekend in Minnesota during his recovery from mid-season ankle surgery. If it goes well, manager Robin Ventura said Tuesday that Lindstrom, who’d handled closing duties before his injury, could get an injury-rehab assignment in less than two weeks.