LHP Chris Sale threw eight shutout innings Saturday, walking two and striking out 12. The victory was his 10th of the season, making him the first person since Mark Buehrle in 2005 to win 10 of his first 11 starts. “He was great, seemed to have everything working and working fast,” manager Robin Ventura said. “I think this is the fastest I’ve seen him work. Not a lot of shaking off. He was just throwing it. He was throwing everything.” His 1.88 ERA is the lowest among all qualifiers in the majors. The 12 punchouts marked the 15th time he has fanned double-digit batters -- tying him with Juan Pizarro for second on the White Sox all-time list. Pizarro accomplished the feat in 145 starts. Sale completed his 75th start Saturday.

OF Avisail Garcia, who tore his labrum April 9 and was expected to miss the remainder of the season, could begin a rehab assignment soon. Chicago expects Garcia to be available for at least the final month of the season.

RHP Nate Jones, on the disabled list with a back injury, is likely to miss the remainder of the season, manager Robin Ventura said. Jones was in a battle with Matt Lindstrom for closer duties during spring training.

C Tyler Flowers has a hit in seven of his last eight games, including multi-hit games in five contests. He has at least one RBI in three straight games and in five of seven overall. His 32 RBIs are a career high.