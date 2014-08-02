LHP Chris Sale had a rare off night Friday against the Minnesota Twins in the White Sox’s 10-8 win at U.S. Cellular Field. Sale struggled with his command from the outset and wound up allowing five runs (four earned) in six innings. He threw 107 pitches (67 strikes) and was touched for all five runs in the Twins’ third inning, putting the White Sox down 5-2 at that point. Sale was leading the American League with a 1.88 ERA coming into the game.

CF Adam Eaton extended his hitting streak to eight straight games for the White Sox on Friday night in a 10-8 victory against the Minnesota Twins. He went 2-for-4, scored twice and drove in a run. He has reached base safely in 18 straight games, hitting .421 in that span.

RF Avisail Garcia started a rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday night, playing DH for the Knights. Garcia, who underwent surgery in April to repair a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, went 2-for-4 with two strikeouts. He’s expected to have a lengthy stint in the minors before returning to the White Sox’s active roster.

1B Jose Abreu extended his career-high hitting streak to 21 straight games Friday with an RBI single in the fourth inning of the White Sox’s 10-8 win against the Minnesota Twins at U.S. Cellular Field. Abreu, who went 3-for-3, has reached base safely in 10 straight plate appearances and has hit safely in 39 of his past 40 games, starting the current streak the game after a previous 18-game stretch ended. He’s hitting .411 during the hitting streak. “I think he’s similar to what (Detroit Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera) is,” White Sox manager Robin Ventura said. “He’s able to hit balls the other way that get through the gaps and it’s not just the hitting streak, it’s how he’s doing it. He’s doing it with power, too.”

RHP Zack Putnam still has a week left before he can return from the 15-day disabled list for the White Sox, but he’s back to throwing side sessions after experiencing inflammation in his right shoulder. He played catch and threw a 20-pitch side session before the White Sox’s 10-8 win against the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field, throwing mostly fastballs and split-finger fastballs.

SS Tyler Saladino underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and will miss the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old shortstop had played his way into the picture for the White Sox primarily because of his offensive skills. He hit .310 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in 82 games (294 at-bats) before the injury.

RHP Matt Lindstrom began a rehab stint Friday night at Triple-A Charlotte and allowed one run on one hit and a walk in one inning of work. The right-handed reliever, who had surgery in May for a subluxed left ankle tendon, hopes to be back in the White Sox’s bullpen Aug. 7 at the Seattle Mariners.

RHP Scott Carroll (4-6, 4.29) will start for the White Sox on Saturday in the middle game of a three-game series this weekend against the Minnesota Twins at U.S. Cellular Field. Carroll is 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in his last four starts and took a no-decision in his last start, July 27, at Minnesota. He allowed one run on four hits in six innings of that outing before leaving with a blister on his right middle finger.

C Tyler Flowers continues to swing a scorching-hot bat for the White Sox. Flowers went 2-for-4 in Chicago’s 10-8 victory Friday night against the Minnesota Twins, including his seventh home run. Flowers is hitting .452 with two home runs, four doubles and five RBIs in the past 12 games.